‘Native Plants of the Peninsula’ to be discussed at Studium Generale

PORT ANGELES — Alice Derry will present “Native Plants of the Peninsula” at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

Derry will speak during the Studium Generale lecture series in the Little Theater at Peninsula College’s Port Angeles Campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/88184370617.

Derry will discuss the native plants of the Olympic Peninsula as well as how her creative partnership with Fred Sharpe has inspired a fusion between art and science through essays, drawings and shared inspirations.

The free lecture series will conclude on Dec. 4 with the student-led discussion “What We Have Learned this Quarter.”

Sea life theme for fiber arts exhibit

