Ludlow Village Players to host scholarship fundraiser

Ludlow Village Players, from left, Kim DeRidder as Dad, Jenna Welch as Brittney, Christie Lang as Kat, Susan Abrahamson as Mom and Glenn Gilbert, seated, as Kevin, during a rehearsal for “Mom’s Gift.”

PORT LUDLOW — The Ludlow Village Players will host its scholarship fundraiser, “Holidays on the Bay,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The annual fundraiser will be at the Beach Club, 121 Marina View Drive, Port Ludlow.

Tickets are $20 per person at www.ludlow villageplayers.org or at the door.

The fundraiser will feature a staged reading of Phillip Olsen’s comedy, “Mom’s Gift,” directed by Kate Marshall.

The cast includes Christie Lang as Kat, Susan Abrahamson as Mom, Kim DeRidder as Dad, Jenna Welch as Brittney, Lou Vilvandre’ as Trish, Glenn Gilbert as Kevin and Jim Gormly as the narrator and as Mrs. Norquist.

In addition to the play, the fundraiser will include some musical guests.

“Ludlow Village Players supports the local talent and the arts,” Ruth Gribbin-Schmitt said. “This show gives us a chance to do both with a stage, a great script, talented locals ending with proceeds to our scholarship fund.”

Last year’s fundraiser enabled the Ludlow Village Players to award scholarships to Anna Munn and Maria Rollin Powell, and to provide a grant to the Port Townsend High School band in 2025.

Applications for 2026 scholarships are posted at www.ludlowvillageplayers.org/scholarship.