Kings of Mongrel Folk to perform on Saturday

PORT TOWNSEND — Mark Graham and Orville Johnson, the Kings of Mongrel Folk, will perform a Concert for the Community at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The concert will be at Quimper Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2333 San Juan Ave., Port Townsend.

Tickets are $20 at www.quuf.org and $25 at the door. Children younger than 12 will be admitted free.

The duo compose and perform in a variety of vocal and instrumental folk styles.

They have appeared on A Prairie Home Companion and with Jay Leno on the Tonight Show.

The Kings recorded their first album as a duo in 1996 and have been touring the country together ever since.

For more information, visit www.mongrelfolk.com.