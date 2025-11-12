Hurricane Ridge education foundation to host films at Field Hall

PORT ANGELES — The Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Education Foundation will screen “Étrange Mélange” at 7 p.m. Friday.

The snowboarding film will be shown at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $15 per person, $10 for youths 18 and younger and college students at www.hurricane ridge.com or $20 at the door.

The film was directed by Olivier Gittler, a former professional snowboarder, produced by Matteo Soltane, an engineer with Mervin Manufacturing, and filmed at Mount Baker as well as locations in Japan and Canada.

“Étrange Mélange” (“Strange Mix” in French) features local legends and up-and-comers like Temple Cummins and his son Cannon along with other talented riders in a strange mix of reckless youth and wise mentors.

The foundation also will show “Poma and Beyond … Strange Mix” a short film that features archival footage of Hurricane Ridge.

In addition to the films, the Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Education Foundation will host a raffle with more than $1,000 in prizes and the education foundation, NxNW Surf and GNU Productions will have information tables and merchandise for sale.

Yodelin will offer samples from its menu.