Holiday bazaars to offer handmade items this weekend

Candice Olsen displays one of the angels created for the Yuletide Bazaar at Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church. (Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church)

PORT ANGELES — Holiday bazaars continue this weekend with events across the Peninsula.

• The Christmas Bazaar will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Makah Museum, 1880 Bayview Ave., Neah Bay.

The annual event will feature more than 20 Makah tribal members and local vendors who will sell an array of items such as handmade carvings, jewelry, beaded items, baked goods and food.

All bazaar goers will be entered into a drawing to win items provided by vendors.

The Makah Cultural and Research Center will provide a 20 percent discount in the museum store on Saturday until 5 p.m.

For more information, call the museum at 360-645-2711.

• The Artisan Holiday Craft Fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Lodge at Sherwood Village, 660 Evergreen Farm Way, Sequim.

Browse 34 local vendors who will offer handcrafted Christmas gifts while enjoying cider and harvest breads.

• The Yuletide Bazaar will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church, 925 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The annual event includes a bake sale, vintage showcase and the sale of wearables, gift items, decor and note cards, all created and donated by Clallam County artists and craftspeople.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and an appearance by Santa is expected.

Proceeds will benefit area nonprofit organizations.