‘For the Birds’ concerts set for Port Angeles, Port Townsend

PORT ANGELES — Nelda Swiggett will present “For the Birds” in Port Angeles and Port Townsend on Saturday.

The Port Angeles performance, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Lopez Ave., will begin with a pre-concert talk by avian ecologist Bob Boekelheide at 1:30 p.m. The concert will begin at 2 p.m.

The Port Townsend performance, at Quimper Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2333 San Juan Ave., will include a pre-concert presentation at 6 p.m. from Jefferson PUD, Frederickson Electric and Power Trip Energy with tips for transitioning to clean energy. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are by suggested donation of $10 to $20, $5 for students, and are available at www.l2020.org/forthebirds.

The multimedia jazz composition will include live music, images and poetry to invite reflection on the changing climate.

The concert features new original work by Swiggett performed by a jazz quintet and combined with the poetry of Jill McGrath.

Swiggett, a Seattle-based pianist, will be joined by Clif Swiggett on trombone, Kate Olson on saxophone and flute, Chris Symer on bass and Adam Kessler on drums.

Swiggett also wrote “The Alaska Suite,” which was performed by the quintet in Port Townsend, Sequim and Port Angeles in 2023.