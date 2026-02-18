Early Music Festival to host European Tour this weekend

PORT TOWNSEND — The Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present “European Tour: Italy, Scotland and Ukraine” at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The baroque music concert will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

A $20 to $30 free-will offering is requested. Youths 18 and younger will be admitted free.

The concert will feature harpsichordist Olena Zhukova of Kyiv, Ukraine, and baroque flutist Jeffrey Cohan, the festival’s artistic director.

The duo will explore the musical landscape of 18th century Europe, from Italy through France, Germany, Ukraine and England to Scotland.

The program will include works by Joseph Bodin de Boismortier of France, Antonio Vivaldi of Italy, James Oswald of Scotland, George Frideric Handel of England, and extending to the end of the century with works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart of Austria and Maxim Sozontovich Berezovsky of Ukraine.

Future concerts in the festival include:

• March 22 — Folk, Baroque and Beyond: Holland (1630), Scotland (1750) and France (1830), featuring Oleg Timofeyev and Cohan.

• April 26 — Telemann Paris Quartets II, featuring David Greenberg, Susie Napper, Elisabeth Wright and Cohan.

• May 10 — Handel and Bach, featuring Hans-Jurgen Schnoor, Maike Albrecht and Susie Napper.

• June 7 — Johann Sebastian Bach, featuring Irene Roldán and Cohan.

• June 28 — The French Connection, featuring Annalisa Poppano, Billy Simms and Cohan.

For more information, visit www.salishseafestival.org.