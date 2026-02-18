Early Music Festival to host European Tour this weekend

PORT TOWNSEND — The Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present “European Tour: Italy, Scotland and Ukraine” at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The baroque music concert will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

A $20 to $30 free-will offering is requested. Youths 18 and younger will be admitted free.

The concert will feature harpsichordist Olena Zhukova of Kyiv, Ukraine, and baroque flutist Jeffrey Cohan, the festival’s artistic director.

The duo will explore the musical landscape of 18th century Europe, from Italy through France, Germany, Ukraine and England to Scotland.

The program will include works by Joseph Bodin de Boismortier of France, Antonio Vivaldi of Italy, James Oswald of Scotland, George Frideric Handel of England, and extending to the end of the century with works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart of Austria and Maxim Sozontovich Berezovsky of Ukraine.

Future concerts in the festival include:

• March 22 — Folk, Baroque and Beyond: Holland (1630), Scotland (1750) and France (1830), featuring Oleg Timofeyev and Cohan.

• April 26 — Telemann Paris Quartets II, featuring David Greenberg, Susie Napper, Elisabeth Wright and Cohan.

• May 10 — Handel and Bach, featuring Hans-Jurgen Schnoor, Maike Albrecht and Susie Napper.

• June 7 — Johann Sebastian Bach, featuring Irene Roldán and Cohan.

• June 28 — The French Connection, featuring Annalisa Poppano, Billy Simms and Cohan.

For more information, visit www.salishseafestival.org.

Previous
Golden Shoals duo to play at Rainshadow Concerts
Next
Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra to perform Sunday

More in Entertainment

Stanford Thompson will be the guest narrator when the Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra performs Aaron Copeland’s “Lincoln Portrait” Sunday.
Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra to perform Sunday

The Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra will perform at 2 p.m.… Continue reading

Golden Shoals duo to play at Rainshadow Concerts

Golden Shoals will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday for… Continue reading

Early Music Festival to host European Tour this weekend

The Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present “European… Continue reading

Port Angeles-born James Garlick will be the featured artist in Saturday’s Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra concert. (Alex Bodi Hallett/Sattva Photo)
Port Angeles-born soloist to rejoin symphony orchestra

James Garlick will play Barber’s Concerto for Violin

Henry Florschutz Glacier Bay National Park will be the topic of the presentation by Henry Florschutz when he kicks off the Traveler’s Journal series on Thursday.
Traveler’s Journal series to begin Thursday at Dungeness River Nature Center

Donations will help fund Olympic Discovery Trail projects

Artist in residence to speak at Studium Generale lecture series

Sara Deren will address the Studium Generale lecture series… Continue reading

Flying Karamazov Brothers to host debut show at Field Hall

The Flying Karamazov Brothers will debut their new show,… Continue reading

GatheringPlace to host art exhibit this weekend

GatheringPlace will present “Art from the Heart” from 10… Continue reading

Music performances set for Peninsula this weekend

Art, music performances and a museum tour highlight this weekend’s entertainment options… Continue reading

Iain McArthur, the painter of “A Solemn Question,” will discuss portraiture during a meeting of the Port Ludlow Art League on Wednesday.
Painter to be featured at Port Ludlow Art League meeting

Iain McArthur will discuss portraiture at 1 p.m. Wednesday… Continue reading

Tickets on sale for Jefferson County Wedding Show

Tickets are on sale for the Jefferson County Wedding… Continue reading

Tickets on sale for Olympic Nature Experience fundraiser

Tickets are on sale for “Left Coast Hootenanny: A Semi-Flannel… Continue reading