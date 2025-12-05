Craft fairs open this weekend across Peninsula

A variety of holiday arts and crafts events will be open this weekend. They include:

JOYCE

• The second Crescent Craft Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the gym at Crescent School, 50350 state Highway 112, Joyce.

For more information, call Stephanie Girard at 360-928-3311 or email sgirard@csd313.org.

SEQUIM

• The Christmas Craft Fair will expand to two days this year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road, Sequim.

PORT TOWNSEND

• Art Toolkit will host Winter Wishes Community Card Making from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its store at 1003 Water St.

Participants can enjoy hot cocoa while on-site artists guide them in making festive cards.

The shop will provide supplies, including blank cards, gift tags, stencils, stickers, markers and palettes filled with colorful watercolor paints.

The free card-making workshop will remain open during the First Saturday Art Walk.

For more information, call Cole Morreale at 320-230-8000, email hello@arttoolkit.com or visit www.arttoolkit.com.

• A Makers Market will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Zee Tai Collective, 918 Water St.

The market will feature works by more than 20 local artists and will remain open during the First Saturday Art Walk.

Members of the collective will sell a wide range of handmade pieces, including fine art, prints, textiles, ceramics, jewelry and gifts.

• The Salish Sea Winter Market will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cotton Building, 607 Water St.

For more information, email ssmakersmarket@gmail.com.

PORT LUDLOW

• The Port Ludlow Art League will host its 12th Holiday Art Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Beach Club, 121 Marina View Drive, Port Ludlow.

The annual fair features local artists and crafters with a variety of works including jewelry, ceramics, textiles, woodwork, cards and fine art.

For more information, visit www.portludlowart.org.