Craft fairs open this weekend across Peninsula

A variety of holiday arts and crafts events will be open this weekend. They include:

JOYCE

• The second Crescent Craft Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the gym at Crescent School, 50350 state Highway 112, Joyce.

For more information, call Stephanie Girard at 360-928-3311 or email sgirard@csd313.org.

SEQUIM

• The Christmas Craft Fair will expand to two days this year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road, Sequim.

PORT TOWNSEND

• Art Toolkit will host Winter Wishes Community Card Making from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its store at 1003 Water St.

Participants can enjoy hot cocoa while on-site artists guide them in making festive cards.

The shop will provide supplies, including blank cards, gift tags, stencils, stickers, markers and palettes filled with colorful watercolor paints.

The free card-making workshop will remain open during the First Saturday Art Walk.

For more information, call Cole Morreale at 320-230-8000, email hello@arttoolkit.com or visit www.arttoolkit.com.

• A Makers Market will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Zee Tai Collective, 918 Water St.

The market will feature works by more than 20 local artists and will remain open during the First Saturday Art Walk.

Members of the collective will sell a wide range of handmade pieces, including fine art, prints, textiles, ceramics, jewelry and gifts.

• The Salish Sea Winter Market will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cotton Building, 607 Water St.

For more information, email ssmakersmarket@gmail.com.

PORT LUDLOW

• The Port Ludlow Art League will host its 12th Holiday Art Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Beach Club, 121 Marina View Drive, Port Ludlow.

The annual fair features local artists and crafters with a variety of works including jewelry, ceramics, textiles, woodwork, cards and fine art.

For more information, visit www.portludlowart.org.

Previous
Buddy Mondlock to play at Rainshadow Recording

More in Entertainment

Tigran Arakelyan will conduct a concert by the Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra at Chimacum High School on Sunday.
Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra to perform Sunday

The Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra will perform its December concert… Continue reading

Buddy Mondlock will perform Friday at Rainshadow Recording at Fort Worden.
Buddy Mondlock to play at Rainshadow Recording

Buddy Mondlock will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at… Continue reading

Community plays, live music set on Peninsula

Stage performances, art walks and live music highlight this weekend’s events on… Continue reading

Craft fairs open this weekend across Peninsula

A variety of holiday arts and crafts events will be open this… Continue reading

Kings of Mongrel Folk to perform on Saturday

Mark Graham and Orville Johnson, the Kings of Mongrel… Continue reading

Mary Fahl will perform Sunday at Concerts in the Woods.
Concerts in the Woods set Saturday

Mary Fahl will perform during Concerts in the Woods at… Continue reading

Andrea Guarino-Slemmons has more than 30 years of experience in jewelry design. Her work will be on display on Saturday during the Port Townsend Art Walk at the Port Townsend Gallery.
Paintings, jewelry to be on display during art walk

A variety of artwork will be on view during… Continue reading

Port Townsend Main Street to host Holidays in PT on Saturday

The Port Townsend Main Street Program will host Holidays… Continue reading

Northwest Women’s Chorale to host concert Monday

The Northwest Women’s Chorale will present “Hark!” at 7… Continue reading

Matt Forrest, left, as MacDuff and Tim Thorn as Macbeth rehearse for Peninsula College’s production of “Macbeth or The Curse of the Scottish Play.”
‘The Curse of the Scottish Play’ to open at Peninsula College

“Macbeth, or The Curse of the Scottish Play” will… Continue reading

Olympic Theatre Arts to stage Christmas sci-fi comedy

“Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” will open with performances at… Continue reading

Students to lead Studium Generale discussion

Carmen Watson-Charles will present “Creating Common Ground” at 12:35… Continue reading