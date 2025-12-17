Woman sentenced in death of woodcarver

Tina Marie Alcorn, right, talks with attorney John Hayden during Alcorn’s first appearance on June 10, 2025, in Clallam County Superior Court after extradition from Arkansas in connection with the 2016 homicide of George Cecil David in Port Angeles. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — Tina Marie Alcorn has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a deadly weapon enhancement in the nearly decade-old case.

Alcorn, 55, was sentenced Monday in Clallam County Superior Court following the 2016 murder of George David, a 65-year-old Neah Bay man who was a renowned master woodcarver with family on the Olympic Peninsula and in British Columbia.

David’s body was found March 28, 2016, in a Port Angeles apartment where he had been staying while en route to visit family in British Columbia.

David’s daughter, Maria David, and other family members spoke at the sentencing.

“My dad was a master carver,” Maria David said, according to a news release from the Port Angeles Police Department. “There are two half-finished puppets my dad was carving, that were to be used as a means of Indian Storytelling. But that never got to happen. I just have half-finished carvings, that never got to become puppets and tell their stories.

“Indian artwork is a way for us to tell our stories. And his stories can no longer be told, and we will never be able to see any of my dad’s artwork again. Silver engraving, masks, totem poles, rattles, prints. It’s all silent now. I am thankful to the Attorney General’s Office and the Cold Case Unit for their work.”

The Port Angeles Police Department (PAPD) received assistance from the state Attorney General’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Cold Case Investigations Unit, which provided investigative and technical support that helped secure the conviction, the PAPD said.

When David was found in 2016, Port Angeles police immediately began an investigation and requested assistance from the State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team. Through investigation, Alcorn was identified as a suspect.

Port Angeles detectives located Alcorn in April 2016 and she was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant from Arkansas. But at the time, there was not enough evidence to charge Alcorn, and she was extradited to Arkansas on the felony warrant.

In 2024, PAPD Det. Corporal Erik Smith contacted the MMIWP Cold Case Investigators to request their assistance in pursuing the investigation to solve the case. Investigators conducted additional investigation into the original evidence collected by PAPD, which included additional DNA analysis performed by the State Patrol crime lab.

Through further investigation, probable cause was established to arrest Alcorn for David’s murder. An arrest warrant was obtained for Alcorn, who was located and taken into custody in Arkansas.

Cold Case investigators and officers from PAPD traveled to Arkansas and transported her back to Clallam County to face charges.

“This case would not have reached this resolution without the assistance and dedication of the Attorney General’s MMIWP Cold Case Unit and their mission,” the Port Angeles Police Department stated in the news release. “The Port Angeles Police Department is deeply grateful for the hard work of Lead Investigator Jim Lawrence, Investigator Steve Brennaman, and Assistant Attorney General Melanie Tratnik, and the members of their unit.

“We also extend our thanks to the WSP Crime Scene Response Team and Crime Lab.”