Suspects in murder cases get hearings

PORT ANGELES — Four defendants facing murder charges appeared in Clallam County Superior Court in separate hearings on Friday.

All have pleaded not guilty.

Appearing before Judge Simon Barnhart were Dennis M. Bauer, Marquis G. Hagans-Moore and Tina M. Alcorn. Aaron C. Fisher appeared before Judge Brent Basden.

Bauer, 57, was in court for a status hearing for his retrial for first-degree murder in the 2018 killings of Darrell Iverson, his son Jordan, and Jordan’s girlfriend, Tiffany May. The state Court of Appeals overturned Bauer’s convictions on Dec. 16, 2024, and the state Supreme Court declined to reconsider the case, sending it back to Clallam County Superior Court. Bauer is in the Clallam County Jail on $3 million bail.

Bauer’s defense attorney Karen Unger requested the Sept. 21, 2026 trial date be moved because she would be unavailable. A status hearing was set for Dec. 5 to consider a new date.

Clallam County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michele Devlin is again handling the case for the state.

Hagans-Moore case

The next status hearing Hagans-Moore, 27, was set for Jan. 9. Prosecutor Steven Johnson and defense attorney William Payne said they were both preparing for the Feb. 9, 2026 trial and did not anticipate any delays.

Johnson said the state had received additional discovery last week, including new test results. He said that despite the new material, the case remained on track.

Payne told the court he still had several witnesses to interview, noting there were “a lot of people” involved in the case. Aside from those pending interviews, he said he had no additional requests unless something new emerged.

Hagans-Moore was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rebecca Rule-Cowles, 51, who was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound on Sept. 28, 2024, in a residence they shared. He is being held on bail $500,000.

Alcorn case

The state has extended a plea offer to Alcorn, 55, in the 2016 death of Native American woodcarver George David, 65.

Assistant Attorney General Melanie Tratnik told the court that on Nov. 4 prosecutors offered to amend the charges against Alcorn from second-degree to first-degree murder. Defense attorney John Hayden said he had received the offer, and both sides agreed to return to court on Dec. 12.

Her trial is scheduled for March 23, 2026.

Alcorn was identified early as the primary suspect in David’s death but was not charged at the time. Port Angeles police reopened the case in 2024 with assistance from the Attorney General’s Office, which leads the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Cold Case Unit.

Alcorn is the first person against whom the MMIWP Cold Case Unit has filed charges.

She is currently undergoing treatment for metastatic breast cancer. In an Oct. 31 letter to the court, her Olympic Medical Center physician described her prognosis as “poor, at best.” She remains in custody at the Clallam County Jail on $1 million bail.

Fisher case

Fisher, 37, appeared before Judge Basden for a status hearing for his trial scheduled for Dec. 15. Fisher is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Richard G. Madeo, 70, who died May 8 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, two days after Fisher allegedly punched him in the face and knocked him unconscious.

Defense attorney Lane Wolfley, who was appointed to the case on Oct. 31, told Judge Brent Basden he still needed to hire an investigator to assist with interviewing witnesses. The court scheduled a Dec. 5 hearing date at which time Wolfely said he would know if the defense would be prepared for trial.

Fisher is being held on a $150,000 bond; he is facing felony charges in a second case for exchanging sexual messages with a minor, and of possessing images showing a minor engaged in sexually explicit activity.

________

Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com