Sequim murder trial set to begin Monday

PORT ANGELES — A second-degree murder trial for a Port Townsend man has been pushed out another week as prosecutors prepare for the trial.

Judge Brent Basden agreed to set the five-day trial for Aaron C. Fisher, 37, to begin on Feb. 9 in Clallam County Superior Court. It was originally set to begin on Jan. 26, but Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michele Devlin asked for a continuance as she needed more time to prepare following the conclusion of another trial that went longer than expected.

Fisher’s attorney, Lane Wolfley, said the request was reasonable, and that Fisher was adamant for a sooner start date.

Fisher has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Richard G. Madeo, 70, after Fisher allegedly punched Madeo in the face last May, knocking him unconscious in a driveway near a Sequim gas station. Madeo died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle two days later, according to court documents.

Devlin said she had another case going to trial on Feb. 9, but she asked for a continuance of the trial of Daniel Edgar, 33, of Port Angeles, who is accused of third-degree rape.

Basden said Fisher’s trial takes priority because he’s been in custody longer.

A hearing to determine motions for the trial is set for 9 a.m. today.

Wolfley filed on Jan. 8 to suppress comments Fisher made to police about the incident as he allegedly didn’t have his Miranda rights read to him.

Devlin said on Jan. 23 she plans to file an additional charge of witness tampering against Fisher along with an updated probable cause statement.

Wolfley said earlier this month that one of the defense’s main witnesses, a transient, had not been able to be contacted, but on Jan. 23 he noted that person was in custody for another matter.

Another case against Fisher, during which he allegedly communicated with a minor for immoral purposes, continues to trail the second-degree murder case.

Sexual assault case

A plea offer is pending for a Port Angeles man accused of raping and assaulting two teens during summer 2024 in Sequim.

Devlin said on Jan. 23 that she is leaving an unspecified offer open to Daniel L. Sigmon, 26, until a hearing at 1 p.m. Friday.

Sigmon was charged with four counts of second-degree rape of a child, one count of second-degree child molestation and one count of second-degree assault related to alleged incidents in June 2024 near Railroad Bridge Park.

Sigmon’s defense attorney, Seth Doherty, asked for more time to consider the plea deal, and that they could set a trial date, if needed, during Friday’s hearing.

Judge Elizabeth Stanley struck Sigmon’s five-day trial that was set to begin Feb. 23. Sigmon also waived his speedy trial date.

Sigmon is accused of molesting and sexually assaulting two 13-year-old girls near the park who were swimming. He allegedly offered to build them a fire before he allegedly assaulted, molested and/or choked them. One girl said in a forensic interview that they feared for their lives, according to court documents.

Results in conjunction with a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) for one girl and a strangulation exam for the other girl state there is “very strong support” that Sigmon is the male contributor to the DNA found in the samples, according to court documents.

Sigmon voluntarily provided his DNA to law enforcement last summer, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office stated.

He could face up to life in prison and/or a $50,000 fine for each count of rape, and up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine for each of the other charges.

Sigmon has no criminal record.

Aaron Fisher, left, appears in Clallam County Superior Court on Jan. 9 with his attorney Lane Wolfley at a hearing during which his trial was confirmed to begin on Jan. 26. He has been charged with second-degree murder.
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles assisted with the arrest of Justin Cox last June after he allegedly shot at officers and bystanders as he was sheltering inside a home. On Dec. 22, he received an order for civil commitment for inpatient psychiatric treatment.
Cole Douglas, who was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to the March 2025 hit and run that seriously injured Sequim middle-schooler Colton Dufour, listens to Judge Elizabeth Stanley as Colton's mother, Cherie Tachell, seated several rows back, smiles at her son just minutes before Douglas was taken into custody to begin serving a 12-month jail sentence.
