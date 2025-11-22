EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 DelGuzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features Kylan Johnson, founder of Wander Fuca.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce — Monthly luncheon meetings are held Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. at Sunland Golf Club, 109 Hilltop Drive, Sequim.

This week features the Welfare for Animals Guild.

Reservations for regular luncheons at $27 for attendees or $10 for attendance without lunch are required.

No payments will be accepted at the door. Phone 360-683-6197 or email office@sequim chamber.com to RSVP and for further information.

West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

________

All of the above meetings are open to the public.

