Bullard to resign from First Fed

PORT ANGELES — Geraldine L. Bullard, executive vice president and chief operating officer of First Fed Bank and First Northwest Bancorp, will resign effective Feb. 4 to pursue other opportunities, according to a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bullard joined the company in 2020 and previously served as interim chief executive officer and interim chief financial officer.

She will depart without any disagreement with the company and without severance or other compensatory arrangements, according to the filing.