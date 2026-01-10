Bullard to resign from First Fed

PORT ANGELES — Geraldine L. Bullard, executive vice president and chief operating officer of First Fed Bank and First Northwest Bancorp, will resign effective Feb. 4 to pursue other opportunities, according to a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bullard joined the company in 2020 and previously served as interim chief executive officer and interim chief financial officer.

She will depart without any disagreement with the company and without severance or other compensatory arrangements, according to the filing.

Previous
EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

More in Business

Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m.… Continue reading

EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

Breakfast meetings with networking and educational… Continue reading

Bullard to resign from First Fed

Geraldine L. Bullard, executive vice president and chief operating… Continue reading

Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m.… Continue reading

EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

Breakfast meetings with networking and educational… Continue reading

Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m.… Continue reading

Todd Ortloff Show planned this week

Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m.… Continue reading

Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m.… Continue reading

Why federal and state certifications are a game-changer for securing government contracting opportunities

Government contracting represents one of the most lucrative markets available to businesses… Continue reading

Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m.… Continue reading

EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

Breakfast meetings with networking and educational… Continue reading

Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m.… Continue reading