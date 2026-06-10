Agency to help market Clallam County parks

PORT ANGELES — Clallam County is contracting with a marketing company to develop a content strategy for its parks department.

Clallam County commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with Ovibos Consulting to be paid through a $90,000 personal services agreement between the county and the department.

The agreement was approved May 12 for funding collected through the 2026 hotel/motel tax.

“This is for us to be able to develop a comprehensive marketing and content strategy for Clallam County Parks,” county Administrator Todd Mielke told commissioners. “It includes developing products for social media, for web-based materials, partnerships, advertisement placements, those kinds of things, branding enhancements, improved signage.”

The marketing strategy will aim to help the 3.2 million visitors a year to the Olympic Peninsula “to take advantage of our county park system” by finding available features, park locations and all amenities, Mielke said.

“Ovibos Consulting believes in a holistic marketing approach, with the entire team united in purpose and dedicated to a shared vision of storytelling success,” according to its website, ovibosconsulting.com. “We believe in community across a global scale, supporting clients and enriching the places they live, work and play.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners also approved a few other contracts and agreements.

One is an interlocal agreement between the county and the city of Sequim.

“It is for the procurement of materials and supplies,” Mielke said. “There is no budgetary impact. Essentially, what it allows us to do is for either agency to utilize the other’s procurement contracts and be able to get their pricing that’s been locked in through their procurement policy.”

The purpose is to provide either entity with “the most efficient and cost-effective processes to pursue an implement the following activities: a, to purchase or acquire goods under contracts where a price is extended by either party’s bidder to other governmental agencies; b, to permit the parties to make the most efficient use of their resources by furnishing each other certain goods when available on a reimbursable basis; and c, to accomplish the transactions and exchanges contemplated in this agreement via written requests or purchase orders.”

The commissioners also approved two related contracts. The first is that the county submitted an application on behalf of Peninsula Housing Authority for a $50,000 state Department of Commerce Connecting Housing Infrastructure Program (CHIP) grant.

The second is a subrecipient agreement utilizing $27,000 of the CHIP grant to pay the Clallam County PUD for water service for Peninsula Housing Authority’s construction of a 24-unit multifamily development to be called Eklund at Gales, located at Seventh and Gales streets in Port Angeles.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.