LETTER: Incorrect title

Regarding the article titled “VA to Force Homeless Veterans into Hospitals” (PDN, March 12).

This article was titled incorrectly. Upon reading it, what the VA is trying to do is get veterans who are currently living in VA hospitals placed in facilities within the community, which is actually a less restrictive alternative.

The article states they currently cannot place the veterans because the veterans do not have the mental capacity to make decisions for their care. This move would actually open up more beds for acute care veterans at VA hospitals.

The challenge will be paying professional guardians.

In Washington state, when an individual is on Medicaid and in need of a professional guardian, there is a monthly allowance of $235. If there is a separate VA fiduciary — sometimes the guardian can be the VA Fiduciary — the fiduciary rate gets deducted from this allowance.

I believe the VA needs to look at the current payment allowance and make an appropriate increase or they will have a very difficult time finding professional guardians.

Mindi Blanchard

Sequim